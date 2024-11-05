HC stays probe against Shahidul Alam

The High Court yesterday stayed the investigation proceedings of a case filed against internationally acclaimed photographer Shahidul Alam under controversial Section 57 of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Act, 2006 in which he was imprisoned for 107 days.

The court also issued a rule asking the state to explain why the first information of the case against Shahidul Alam should not be scrapped.

The HC bench of Justice Md Iqbal Kabir Lytton and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan issued the order and rule following a petition filed by Shahidul challenging the legality of the proceedings of the case.

During hearing of the petition, Shahidul's lawyer Sara Hossain told the court that the case was filed against the petitioner (Shahidul) in August 2018 under the ICT Act and the Digital Security Act was formulated in October of the same year.

As per the provisions of the new law, the cases under Section 57 of the earlier (ICT) law, which have not been completed or initiated or received by the Cyber ​​Tribunal or are not under trial, will not proceed.

The case against Shahidul under Section 57 of the previous law was under investigation at the time of formulation of the Digital Security Act and that is why this case against him cannot run, she argued.

Lawyers Abdullah Al Noman and Dr Qazi Zahed Iqbal also appeared for the petitioner during the hearing.

On August 5, 2018, Shahidul, founder of Drik Gallery and Pathshala South Asian Media Institute, was picked up from his Dhanmondi home during a widespread demonstration for safe roads.

Police lodged the case against him under section 57 of the ICT Act and produced him before a Dhaka court the following day.

On November 15, 2018, HC granted bail to Shahidul, while he was released from Dhaka jail the following day.