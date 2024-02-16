HC stays leasing of 5 balumahals in Someshwari

The High Court yesterday stayed all tender proceedings for leasing out five Balumahals (designated sand quarries) of Someshwari river in Netrokona's Durgapur upazila till further order.

The HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu passed the order following a petition filed by Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association seeking necessary orders to implement its previous directives on this issue.

According to the petition, Netrokona district administration floated fresh tenders on January 28 to be submitted by February 15 for leasing out the balumahals of Someshwari river, violating the Balumahal and Soil Management Act, 2010.

In response to a petition earlier filed by BELA, the HC in July 2015 issued a rule upon the government asking why the leasing out of balumahals in the river should not be declared illegal.

It also asked the authorities concerned to show causes why they should not be directed to declare Someshwari river as ecologically critical.

The HC also directed the local administration to regulate and monitor sand lifting in leased-out areas to prevent damage to the river and its ecology, and assess its impact.

Since the district administration further floated tender to lease out the balumahals even though the HC directives are still unimplemented, BELA submitted the petition recently seeking necessary HC orders.