HC starts hearing on Yunus’ petition

Cases may represent misuse of labour laws, says US

The High Court yesterday started hearing on a petition filed by Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and six others of Grameen Telecom, challenging a Dhaka court's order that framed charges against them.

After concluding yesterday's hearing, the bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain also fixed today for resuming the hearing.

During the hearing, petitioners' lawyer Abdullah-Al-Mamun told the court that there was no question of embezzlement in running Grameen Telecom, which has been established as a nonprofitable and charitable organisation under Section 28 of the Companies Act, 1994.

All the transactions of the organisation have been done properly under the settlement agreement, he argued. He said his clients have paid the money to their workers in accordance with law and they were involved in any offence.

He said the case has been filed against the petitioners to harass them.

The six other petitioners are Nurjahan Begum, Md Shahjahan, Nazneen Sultana, Hizzatul Islam, Nazmul Islam and Ashraful Hasan.

Senior Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan, and Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the Anti-Corruption Commission and the state respectively during the proceedings.

Meanwhile, the United States has said it is closely monitoring the developments in the case against Prof Yunus.

"We continue to monitor closely developments in the case against him. We have expressed for some time our concern that these cases may represent a misuse of Bangladesh's labour laws to harass and intimidate Dr Yunus," said Mathew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State during a regular briefing on Tuesday.

"As a key economic partner to Bangladesh, we also worry that perceived misuse of labour and anti-corruption laws could raise questions about rule of law and dissuade future foreign direct investment," Miller said while replying to a question.