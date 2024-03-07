HC starts hearing on stay order

The High Court yesterday started hearing on the rule that questioned the legality of the Labour Appellate Tribunal's order, which stayed the conviction and sentences of Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and three officials of Grameen Telecom in a labour law violation case.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth also adjourned the hearing and fixed March 10 for resuming further proceedings on the matter.

Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan was the lawyer for Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments.

Lawyers Abdullah Al Mamun and Khaja Tanvir Ahmed were present for Dr Yunus and the others during the hearing.

On January 28, the Labour Appellate Tribunal granted bail to Grameen Telecom Chairman Yunus and its directors Ashraful Hassan, Nurjahan Begum, and M Shahjahan following separate appeals.