HC slams authorities over fire disasters

Orders them to put up signboards at risky buildings

The High Court yesterday blasted the authorities concerned for their failure and inaction to prevent the incidents of devastating fire at buildings, including at the Green Cozy Cottage on Baily Road where 46 people were killed on February 29.

"There are laws and rules, including the Fire Prevention and Extinguishing Act-2003 and the Bangladesh National Building Code-2020 to prevent such incidents of fire and save the lives of people. But these are not enforced and followed properly that is very unfortunate. Gas cylinders had been kept haphazardly in the building on Baily Road that caused the devastating fire killing and injuring many people. How the owners got permission to run restaurants and commercial operations in the building! It must be found out," the bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque said during hearing two writ petitions involving the issue of fire.

The court also formed a seven-member committee to find the reasons behind the fire incidents and those negligent, look into safety measures in the buildings and find out what steps have been taken against the vulnerable buildings in the city.

The committee has been asked to submit a report in four months.

The body includes representatives of the home secretary, inspector general of police, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk), Fire Service and Civil Defence, Buet, and Dhaka city corporations, the HC said in its order.

The court also ordered the Rajuk and fire service to put up signboards on vulnerable buildings in Dhaka so that people can be aware of the risks when entering there.

The order came after two writ petitions were filed by Supreme Court lawyers, Md Eunus Ali Akond and Ishrat Jahan, on March 3 seeking directives on forming an expert committee to probe the tragic incident.

The HC issued a rule asking the authorities concerned of the government to explain why their failure to set up fire exits in the Bailey Road building should not be declared illegal.

The petitioners themselves moved their petitions while Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta represented the state during the hearing.

Meanwhile, another HC bench yesterday issued a rule regarding compensation for the families of the victims who were killed and injured in the fire.

In the rule, the court asked the Rajuk chairman and director general of fire service and Anwarul Hoque, owner of Chumuk restaurant at Green Cozy Cottage, to explain why they should not be directed to do so.

The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the rule after a petition was filed by rights organisations, Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) and Ain o Salish Kendra, and Supreme Court lawyer Najmus Sakib, relative of a fire victim.

The court also ordered the fire service and Rajuk to submit a report before the court on how many high-rise buildings caught fire between 2023 and 2024, how many people were killed and injured in those incidents, and how much damage was caused by those fires.

Lawyers Sara Hossain and Aneek R Haque appeared for the writ petitioners while Assistant Attorney General Md Selim Azad represented the state.