HC seeks list of Rohingyas illegally included in voter list

The High Court yesterday sought a list of Rohingyas who have been made Bangladeshi voters illegally in Cox's Bazar.

The chief election commissioner, LGRD secretary and deputy commissioner of Cox's Bazar have been asked to submit the list of Rohingyas by June 6.

At the same time, the court ordered them to exclude 38 Rohingyas from the voter list in Eidgah union of the district.

The HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque passed the order following a petition filed by a local voter of Cox's Bazar, Hamidur Rahman, seeking necessary directives.