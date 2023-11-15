Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Wed Nov 15, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Nov 15, 2023 12:09 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

HC seeks list of Karnaphuli land grabbers

Staff Correspondent
Wed Nov 15, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Nov 15, 2023 12:09 AM

The High Court yesterday sought a list of those who grabbed the land of Karnaphuli river in Anwara, Patia, Karnaphuli and Boalkhali of Chattogram and constructed structures there.

The court ordered the director general of Directorate of Land Record and Survey and deputy commissioner of Chattogram to identify the land grabbers by conducting relevant surveys and to submit their list before it.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

At the same time, the HC ordered the Chattogram City Corporation's mayor, chairman of Chattogram Port Authority and Chattogram DC to immediately stop encroachment, land grabbing and construction on the land of Karnaphuli and to submit a compliance report.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the order.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

আড়াই ঘণ্টার ব্যবধানে মিরপুরে ৪ বাসে আগুন

আজ রাত সাড়ে ৮টা থেকে ১১টার মধ্যে মিরপুর এলাকাতেই ৪টি বাসে আগুন দেওয়ার ঘটনা ঘটছে।

৫২ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

তফসিল ঘোষণার নামে 'নাটক' বন্ধ করুন: বিএনপি

২ ঘণ্টা আগে