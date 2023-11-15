HC seeks list of Karnaphuli land grabbers

The High Court yesterday sought a list of those who grabbed the land of Karnaphuli river in Anwara, Patia, Karnaphuli and Boalkhali of Chattogram and constructed structures there.

The court ordered the director general of Directorate of Land Record and Survey and deputy commissioner of Chattogram to identify the land grabbers by conducting relevant surveys and to submit their list before it.

At the same time, the HC ordered the Chattogram City Corporation's mayor, chairman of Chattogram Port Authority and Chattogram DC to immediately stop encroachment, land grabbing and construction on the land of Karnaphuli and to submit a compliance report.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the order.