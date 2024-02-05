HC seeks list of courtrooms with metal cages

The High Court yesterday sought a list of courtrooms across the country where there are iron cages to keep the accused during case proceedings.

It ordered the law secretary to submit the list in 60 days.

The HC issued a rule asking the government to explain why they should not be directed to remove the metal cages from the courtrooms and to reestablish wooden docks in courtrooms throughout the country.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the order and rule following a petition filed by 10 Supreme Court lawyers on January 22.

Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir, on behalf of the 10 lawyers, submitted the petition and requested the HC to direct the law secretary to submit a report providing list of courtrooms throughout the country where the metal cages have been installed.

The accused persons are imprisoned in an iron cage in open court before being found guilty at trial and the presumption of innocence is being violated, which is also against the existing laws of the country and established international norms, they said in the petition.

Putting someone in an iron cage before the open court is nothing but humiliation and mental torture, they added.