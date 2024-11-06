HC seeks govt explanation for not forming probe body

The High Court yesterday issued a rule asking the government to explain why it should not be directed to constitute a committee headed by a retired judge of the Appellate Division to find out the real culprits and masterminds behind the BDR carnage.

The HC bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debashish Roy Chowdhury issued the rule following a petition filed by two Supreme Court lawyers seeking its directive on the government to constitute a national independent committee to find out the criminals.

The court also ordered the home ministry to dispose of an application filed by the petitioners seeking the formation of such a committee in 10 days.

SC lawyers Md Tanvir Ahmed and Biplab Kumar Poddar submitted the petition as a public interest litigation on October 20, also praying to the HC to ask the authorities concerned to declare February 25 as "Shaheed Sena Dibos" as the massacre took place on February 25 and 26 in 2009.

The mutiny at Pilkhana headquarters of the erstwhile Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) on February 25-26, 2009 that killed 74 people including 57 army officials.

In the petition, the two lawyers said the victims of the BDR mutiny and their families demand a national independent committee to find out the real culprits and masterminds behind the brutal killings.