HC scraps petition on bringing edn reform

It says govt needs time for that

The High Court yesterday refused to accept a writ petition that sought its order on the government to reform the education system at the secondary school level.

The bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam dropped the petition, saying the interim government needs time to bring reforms in the education system.

No order should be passed on the government in this regard, the court said.

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman opposed the writ petition, citing similar points.

Supreme Court lawyer Kamrul Hasan submitted the petition as a public interest litigation on August 20.

In the petition, he also requested the HC to form an inquiry committee to identify those responsible for formulating the "wrong curriculum" and to suspend the current curriculum.

"There are lots of errors in the curriculum and syllabus of secondary level education and the student's guardians have reportedly expressed concern with this issue," Kamrul Hasan told The Daily Star.

He also said he will again move the same petition before the HC later.