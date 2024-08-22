HC scraps jail sentence of Odhikar's ex-secretary Adilur, director Nasir

The High Court today scrapped a lower court verdict that sentenced Adilur Rahman Khan, former secretary of human rights organisation Odhikar, and its current director ASM Nasir Uddin to two years in prison in a case filed under the Information and Communication Technology Act.

Adilur is now an adviser to the current interim government. He is in charge of the Industries and Housing and Public works ministries.

The HC bench of Justice Abdur Rob delivered the judgement following an appeal filed by Adilur and Nasir against the verdict given by the trial court.

After the verdict, Adilur and Nasir's lawyer Ruhul Amin Bhuiyan said now the two were completely freed from the charges of the case.