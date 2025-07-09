HC to rule on writ petition challenging NCT deal with DP World on July 23

The High Court today set July 23 for delivering its order on a writ petition challenging the legality of a government move to award the contract for container handling operations at Chattogram's New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) to UAE-based company DP World.

The bench of Justice Md Habibul Gani and Justice Sk Tahsin Ali fixed the date after concluding the hearing on the petition.

Senior lawyers Zainul Abedin, AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Ahsanul Karim, Kayser Kamal, and Md Anwar Hossain appeared for the petitioner, while Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Mohaddes-Ul-Islam Tutul represented the state.

The petitioners' counsels argued that awarding the NCT operations to DP World, a 100 percent foreign-owned company, without holding an open tender process would harm the country's national interest and undermine transparency.

They urged the court to issue a rule asking the authorities concerned why such a move should not be declared illegal.

In response, DAG Tutul opposed the petition, stating that the government has not taken any final decision to hand over the terminal's operations to any foreign company.

The writ petition was filed by Bangladesh Jubo Arthanitibid Forum, a philanthropic organisation, on March 20 as a public interest litigation. It seeks a directive ensuring a fair and competitive public bidding process before appointing any operator to manage container handling at the NCT.

Earlier, petitioners' lawyer Ahsanul Karim told The Daily Star that the previous government had taken a decision in 2019 to award the NCT contract to DP World, and the current administration has initiated steps to implement that decision.