HC rejects writ petition seeking ban on AL

The High Court yesterday summarily rejected a writ petition that sought its order to ban Awami League as a political party and cancel its registration for the indiscriminate killings of students and other people during the anti-government protests in July and early August.

The HC bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam passed the rejection order, saying the petition is not acceptable as Awami League has not been made any party in the petition.

The court said the individuals who committed the offences will be tried and punished under the law, but a political party cannot be tried.

The interim government has already taken steps to bring the laundered money back to the country and there is no need to pass an order on this issue, the HC bench said.

Arifur Rahman Murad Bhuiyan, executive director of rights organisation Sarda Society, submitted the petition as a public interest litigation on August 19, also praying for an HC order to make the tenure of the current interim government three years and to change the names of the institutions, which are in the name of former prime minister and AL president Sheikh Hasina.

The petition also sought to bring Tk 11 lakh crores laundered abroad back to the country and to transfer the officials who were appointed on contractual basis during the regimes of the previous AL government.

During the hearing of the petition on August 27, Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman urged the HC to summarily reject the writ petition, saying that the current government has no intention to ban any political organisation.

He told the HC that this interim government believes in the freedom of organisation and political parties that are enshrined in the constitution.

The attorney general said those who, being involved in the previous authoritarian government, committed misdeeds, can be tried through the courts of law but it is not appropriate to ban any political party for their personal activities.

During the hearing, Asaduzzaman told the HC that the person who submitted the writ petition has no locus standi (the right or capacity to bring an action or to appear in a court) to file such a petition as his organisation's constitution does not allow him to do so.

The attorney general urged the HC to impose a cost on the writ petitioner for wasting the court's time by filing and moving the petition.

Petitioner Arifur Rahman Murad Bhuiyan moved the petition himself.

He told this correspondent he will not move any appeal before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court against the HC order.