HC rejects petition, clears way for Jan 7 polls

The High Court yesterday cleared the way for the Election Commission to continue the process for holding 12th parliamentary election on January 7.

The court summerly rejected a petition that challenged the legality of announcing its schedule.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah delivered the order after holding hearing on petition.

The bench also blasted petitioner Advocate Md Eunus Ali Akond for filing it, saying that he has moved this petition as a public interest litigation, but it was in fact for personal interest.

The HC bench rejected the petition as the EC has announced the election schedule in accordance with article 123 of the constitution and relevant sections of Representation of People Order (RPO), 1972 and there is no illegality in announcing the election schedule.