HC rejects 2 petitions

The High Court yesterday rejected two petitions that challenged the National Board of Revenue (NBR) orders over the reassessment of around Tk 600 crore as income tax from Grameen Kalyan for different tax years.

Grameen Kalyan is a nonprofitable and charitable organisation founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus.

The bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar and Justice SM Maniruzzaman delivered judgement after holding hearing on the matters.

Assistant Attorney General Tahmina Poly, who argued for the state, said the NBR will issue a notice to the Grameen Kalyan asking it to pay more than Tk 600 crore as income tax for 2012-13 to 2016-17 tax years after receiving the certified copy of the verdict.

Grameen Kalyan's lawyer Sarder Jinnat Ali said his client will move an appeal before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court challenging the HC verdict.

If the Appellate Division stays the HC verdict, Grameen Kalyan won't need to pay the money claimed by the NBR, he added.