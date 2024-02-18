HC questions Sayeed Khokon’s appointment as DNMC governing body chairman

The High Court today questioned the appointment of Jatiya Sangsad Member Mohammad Sayeed Khokon as the chairman of the governing body of Dhaka National Medical College (DNMC).

The court issued a rule asking the authorities concerned of the government, Dhaka University, DNMC and Sayeed Khokon to explain why the appointment by the DU Vice-Chancellor should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the rule following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Md Eunus Ali Akond.

Akond submitted the writ petition as a public interest litigation to the HC recently. In the petition, he argued that the appointment goes against the well-settled decisions of the High Court and Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

The courts have previously ruled that the appointment of any member of parliament as chairman of the governing body of any non-government educational institution is illegal.

According to the petition, the VC of Dhaka University appointed Mohammad Sayeed Khokon, a lawmaker from Dhaka-6 constituency, as chairman of DNMC's governing body on January 16.

Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state during the hearing of the petition today.