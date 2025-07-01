HC questions reason behind MPO-based seniority for private teachers

Currently, seniority of private teachers is calculated from their MPO enlistment date

The High Court has issued a rule asking the government to explain why the seniority of teachers and employees of private educational institutions should not be counted from the date of their initial appointments instead of the date of their inclusion under the Monthly Pay Order (MPO) scheme.

The rule was issued yesterday by a High Court bench comprising Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque and Justice Aynun Nahar Siddiqua following a writ petition filed by 80 lecturers.

Confirming the matter, the petitioners' counsel, Advocate Mohammad Siddique Ullah Mia, told reporters that currently, the seniority of private institution teachers is calculated from their MPO enlistment date, not from when they first joined their jobs.

This practice contradicts the standard across public and private sectors, where service tenure is typically counted from the initial appointment date.

He argued that such discrimination violates Articles 27 and 29 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality before the law and equal opportunity in public employment.

The writ has sought to eliminate this disparity in determining seniority for private educators across the country.