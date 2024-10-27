HC questions legality of presidential control over lower court discipline

The High Court today issued a rule questioning the legality of Article 116 of the constitution that gives the powers of control and discipline of the lower courts to the president.

Article 116 says: "The control (including the power of posting, promotion and grant of leave) and discipline of persons employed in the judicial service and magistrates exercising judicial functions shall vest in the President and shall be exercised by him in consultation with the Supreme Court."

The HC came up with the rule and order following a writ petition filed by 10 SC lawyers challenging the legality of Article 116 and the lower court judges' disciplinary rule.

In the rule, the HC asked the authorities concerned of the government to explain why the article and the lower court judges' disciplinary rules should not be directed contradictory to the constitution.

The court also asked the authorities why they should not be directed to establish a separate secretariat for the judiciary.

The Supreme Court registrar general was ordered to submit a report on the progress of establishing a separate secretariat for the judiciary to the HC in 60 days.

Mohammad Shishir Manir appeared for the petitioners during the hearing.