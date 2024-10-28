HC questions legality of presidential control

The High Court yesterday issued a rule questioning the legality of Article 116 of the constitution that gives the powers of control and discipline of the lower court judges to the president.

Article 116 says, "The control (including the power of posting, promotion and grant of leave) and discipline of persons employed in the judicial service and magistrates exercising judicial functions shall vest in the President and shall be exercised by him in consultation with the Supreme Court."

In the rule, the HC asked the respondents to explain in four weeks why the provisions of Article 116 of the Constitution and the Bangladesh Judicial Service (Disciplinary) Rules, 2017 should not be declared contradictory to the constitution.

The court also asked the respondents to show causes why they shall not be directed to establish a separate judicial secretariat at Supreme Court premises.

The SC registrar general was ordered to submit a report on the progress of establishing a separate secretariat to the HC in 60 days. Secretary at the ministry of law and SC registrar general have been made respondents to the rule.

The HC bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debasish Roy Chowdhury came up with the rule and order following a petition filed by 10 SC lawyers in this regard.

The law ministry on December 11, 2017 issued a gazette notification on the disciplinary rules of the lower court judges keeping the president's authority to control the judges.

Article 116 of the original charter of 1972 had empowered the SC to decide on the posting, promotion and leave of lower court judges. The top court had also control over the magistrates' exercise of judicial powers and could discipline the judicial service staffers when necessary.