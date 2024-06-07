HC questions legality of iron cage at courtrooms

The High Court yesterday questioned the legality of a rule that allows the authorities concerned to install metal cages where accused persons stand during case proceedings in courtrooms across the country.

Rule 82 of the Criminal Rules and Orders (Practice and Procedure of Subordinate Courts), 2009 has laid out the provision for establishing metal cages for the accused in every court so that no prisoner can escape from there.

Yesterday, the HC issued a rule asking the government to explain why the provisions of rule 82 of the Criminal Rules and Orders should not be declared contradictory to article 35(5) of the constitution as "inhuman and degrading treatment".

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon issued the rule following a supplementary writ petition filed by 10 Supreme Court lawyers. The petitioners' lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir told the court that the provision of Rule 82 of the Criminal Rules and Orders is being used as a vehicle to inhuman and degrading treatment to the accused.

And this goes against the spirit of the constitution.