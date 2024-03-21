HC questions legality of BTRC directive

The High Court yesterday questioned the legality of BTRC's directive for mobile companies to create a separate database with users' personal information contained in their NID cards.

The court issued a rule asking the respondents to explain why BTRC's decision should not be scrapped.

The respondents for the rule includes secretary of cabinet ministry; principal secretary of prime minister's office; secretaries at ministries of home affairs; information and communication and posts and telecommunications; chief election commissioner; director general of national identity cards; chairman of BTRC and president of Bangladesh mobile operators association.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the rule following a writ petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh.

In February, BTRC reportedly ordered mobile companies to collect and store information including names and addresses of their customers.

During hearing, HRPB's lawyer Manzill Murshid told the HC that if the mobile companies start following BTRC's directive, the personal information of common people will go to private organisations and that will be a national security threat.

Besides, people will suffer financially. If the personal information of citizens go under the control of private companies, the fundamental rights guaranteed under the constitution will be violated, he added

Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state during the hearing.

