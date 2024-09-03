HC questions constitutionality of two sections

The High Court yesterday questioned the constitutionality of two sections of the quick rental law, which protect rental and quick rental power plants from legal challenges and give the energy minister sole authority to approve electricity purchase plans.

In a rule, the HC asked the authorities concerned of the government to explain why sections 9 and 6(2) of the Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provisions) Act 2010 should not be declared unconstitutional.

Section 9 states that no question about any action done or deemed to be done, and any order or direction given under this law, cannot be raised before any court.

Section 6 (2) says that any planning or proposal related to the buying or investment decisions has to be approved by the energy minister and sent to the cabinet committee for approval after communicating and bargaining with one or more institutions following section 7 of the act.

The HC bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice AKM Rabiul Hassan issued the rule following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyers Dr Shahdeen Malik and Md Tayeb-Ul-Islam Showrov challenging the legality of sections 9 and 6(2) of the Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provisions) Act, 2010.

Secretaries at the legislative and parliamentary affairs division of the law ministry; at the finance division of the finance ministry, secretary of power, energy and mineral resources ministry and chairman of power development board have been made respondents to the rule which is returnable in four weeks.

Lawyer Shahdeen Malik placed arguments on the petition.