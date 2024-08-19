Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Aug 19, 2024 01:03 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 19, 2024 01:31 PM

Bangladesh

HC questions legality of abolishing caretaker govt system

Govt asked to explain why 15th amendment should not be declared illegal
Star Digital Report
Mon Aug 19, 2024 01:03 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 19, 2024 01:31 PM
High Court's Direction

The High Court today issued a rule questioning the legality and constitutionality of the constitution's 15th amendment that scrapped the caretaker government system.

In the rule, the court asked the government to explain in eight weeks why the 15th amendment should not be declared unconstitutional.

The HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Shashanka Shekhar Sarkar issued the rule following a writ petition filed by five citizens including Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of Shushasoner Jonno Nagorik, challenging the legality of the 15th amendment.

Sharif Uddin Bhuiyan appeared for the petitioners while Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman and Deputy Attorney General Foyej Ahmed represented the state.

