HC orders reinstatement of ACC official Sharif sacked in 2022

The High Court today directed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to reinstate its former deputy assistant director Md Sharif Uddin who was terminated during the tenure of the Awami League government in 2022.

While delivering the verdict, a bench of Justice Rezaul Hasan and Justice Biswajit Debnath declared the ACC's action illegal and ordered reinstatement of Sharif within 30 days of receiving the court order.

The court also instructed that all due benefits and entitlements of Sharif be restored.

His lawyer, Md Salahuddin Dolon, confirmed the verdict to The Daily Star.

Sharif was removed from service on February 16, 2022, through an official notification by then ACC. On March 13 the same year, he filed a writ petition challenging his removal and seeking reinstatement.

The HC observed that Sharif had exposed corruption of huge amount of money in several projects in Chattogram by conducting probes, he said.

"He should have been rewarded, but was instead dismissed—this is truly unfortunate," Dolon added.

He said the ACC terminated Sharif under Section 54 of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act by offering three months' salary, without allowing him any opportunity to defend himself.

Advocate Md Ashif Hassan represented the ACC during the hearing.