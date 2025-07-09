Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Wed Jul 9, 2025 04:07 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 9, 2025 04:13 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

HC orders reinstatement of ACC official Sharif sacked in 2022

Wed Jul 9, 2025 04:07 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 9, 2025 04:13 PM
Star Online Report
Wed Jul 9, 2025 04:07 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 9, 2025 04:13 PM
Sharif Uddin. Photo: Collected

The High Court today directed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to reinstate its former deputy assistant director Md Sharif Uddin who was terminated during the tenure of the Awami League government in 2022.

While delivering the verdict, a bench of Justice Rezaul Hasan and Justice Biswajit Debnath declared the ACC's action illegal and ordered reinstatement of Sharif within 30 days of receiving the court order.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The court also instructed that all due benefits and entitlements of Sharif be restored.

His lawyer, Md Salahuddin Dolon, confirmed the verdict to The Daily Star.

Sharif was removed from service on February 16, 2022, through an official notification by then ACC. On March 13 the same year, he filed a writ petition challenging his removal and seeking reinstatement.

Read more

Sacked ACC official Sharif Uddin applies for reinstatement in job

The HC observed that Sharif had exposed corruption of huge amount of money in several projects in Chattogram by conducting probes, he said.

"He should have been rewarded, but was instead dismissed—this is truly unfortunate," Dolon added.

He said the ACC terminated Sharif under Section 54 of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act by offering three months' salary, without allowing him any opportunity to defend himself.

Advocate Md Ashif Hassan represented the ACC during the hearing.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

আ. লীগকে দল হিসেবে বিচারের আওতায় আনতে হবে: মির্জা ফখরুল

মির্জা ফখরুল বলেন, আওয়ামী লীগের প্রতিটি সদস্যকে জবাবদিহি করতে হবে। তাদের অবশ্যই আইনের আওতায় আনতে হবে। শেখ হাসিনার বিচার ইতিমধ্যে শুরু হয়েছে। আমরা আশাবাদী, জড়িত সবাইকে বিচারের মুখোমুখি করা হবে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

দুদকের সেই শরীফ উদ্দিনকে চাকরিতে পুনর্বহালের আদেশ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে