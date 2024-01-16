HC orders probe into Ayaan’s death

Asks why Tk 5cr should not be given to family

The High Court yesterday ordered the director general of Directorate General of Health Services to take steps to investigate the death of five-year-old Ayaan at United Medical College Hospital in Dhaka and to submit a report in seven days.

The court issued a rule asking the authorities concerned of the hospital and government to explain why they should not be directed to give Tk 5 crore to the family of Ayaan, who died following a circumcision at the hospital, allegedly due to negligence and wrong treatment.

The HC also asked the DG of DGHS to submit a list of the hospitals without licences in a month.

The hospital authorities have been ordered to submit a report on the incidents of death at the hospital in last 15 years to the HC in three months.

The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the order and rule following a petition filed Supreme Court lawyer ABM Shahjahan Akanda Masum and Aayaan's father Shamim Ahmed, seeking necessary directives.

Shahjahan recently told The Daily Star that on December 31 last year, Ayaan was reportedly circumcised under "excessive" anesthesia at the hospital in Badda.

He was transferred to the hospital's Gulshan branch as he did not regain consciousness a few hours post-operation.

Seven days after keeping him on life support in the paediatric intensive care unit, the doctors declared Ayaan dead, he said.