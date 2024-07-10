HC orders to evict 850 structures from Bangshi

The High Court yesterday directed the government to evict 850 illegal structures from the banks of Bangshi river at Savar in next two months.

According to a survey report submitted by the National River Conservation Commission to the HC on June 30, there are 850 illegal structures on the banks of the river.

Deputy commissioner of Dhaka, UNO and AC land of Savar have been asked to submit a compliance report to this court.

The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order while hearing a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Md Bakir Hossain Mridha in 2019.

The bench also fixed November 4 for further hearing.