HC orders to demolish 922 illegal brick kilns

The High Court yesterday directed the authorities concerned of the government to evict 922 illegal brick kilns constructed in Rangpur and Barishal in four weeks.

The court also ordered them to take appropriate legal action against the owners of illegal brick kilns and submit compliance reports by April 25.

The HC passed the order after going through the lists of brick kilns and their owners submitted by the divisional commissioners' offices of Rangpur and Barishal divisions.

The lists were submitted in compliance with the earlier order of the HC.

The bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil came up with the order while hearing a writ petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) on September 10, 2022, seeking necessary directives for the government to take steps against the illegal brick kilns.

During the hearing, petitioner's lawyer Manzill Murshid told the HC that 922 illegal brick kilns in Barishal (112) and Rangpur (900) divisions are running without permission from the Department of Environment, which are punishable offences.

He said the administrations have completely failed to evict those under the Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act.

He prayed to the HC to order the government to shut down the operations of the illegal brick kilns.