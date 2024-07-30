HC order on writ seeking directive to stop firing on protesters tomorrow

Says recent deaths are unfortunate and shameful

The High Court today said incident of deaths in the violence centring the quota reform movement were unfortunate and shameful.

"We should not do any such work that the nation suffers damage," the HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon said during the hearing of a writ petition.

The petition was filed by Supreme Court lawyers Aynunnahar Siddiqua and Manzur-Al-Matin yesterday seeking orders from the HC on the authorities concerned of the government to immediately release the six coordinators of the anti-discrimination students' movement who have been kept in law enforcers' custody for security reasons, and to stop use of live rounds upon the protesters.

The HC fixed tomorrow for passing the order.

Barrister Sara Hossain and Barrister Aneek R Haque appeared for the petitioners while Additional Attorney Generals SM Munir, Sk Md Morshed and Mohammad Mehedi Hassan Chowdhury represented the state during hearing of the petition.