Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Thu Jul 31, 2025 05:05 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 05:08 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

HC to order Sunday on plea to remove Milestone crash victims’ images, videos from media

Thu Jul 31, 2025 05:05 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 05:08 PM
Star Online Report
Thu Jul 31, 2025 05:05 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 05:08 PM
student dies after Milestone jet crash
National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. Photo: Star

The High Court has scheduled Sunday to deliver its order on a writ petition seeking the removal of videos, pictures, and related media content depicting the victims of the plane crash at Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara.

The bench of Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque and Justice Aynun Nahar Siddiqua fixed the date after concluding the hearing today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Supreme Court lawyer Tasmiah Nuhiya Ahmed filed the writ petition on July 29 as public interest litigation. The petition called on the government to take immediate steps to remove and halt further dissemination of all such content from print, electronic, and social media platforms.

In the petition, she argued that continued exposure to graphic images and footage of the deceased and injured children has caused immense psychological trauma to their families. The petition cited the intense emotional distress experienced by the victims' parents in the aftermath of the July 21 crash.

Tasmiah also urged the court to issue a rule asking why the inaction of the relevant authorities in curbing such dissemination should not be deemed illegal.

She moved the petition in court herself, while Deputy Attorney General Golam Rahman Bhuiyan appeared for the state.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাণিজ্য

বাংলাদেশের জন্য ট্রাম্প-শুল্ক ২০ শতাংশ

ট্রাম্প প্রশাসন চীন, ভিয়েতনাম ও ভারতের মতো প্রতিযোগী রপ্তানিকারক দেশের ওপর কঠোর শুল্ক আরোপ করায় আমেরিকান বাজারে বাংলাদেশ আরও শক্তিশালী অবস্থান করে নিতে পারবে।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ফিলিস্তিনকে স্বীকৃতির ঘোষণার পর কানাডার পণ্যে শুল্ক বাড়িয়ে ৩৫ শতাংশ করলেন ট্রাম্প

৭ মিনিট আগে