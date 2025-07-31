HC to order Sunday on plea to remove Milestone crash victims’ images, videos from media

The High Court has scheduled Sunday to deliver its order on a writ petition seeking the removal of videos, pictures, and related media content depicting the victims of the plane crash at Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara.

The bench of Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque and Justice Aynun Nahar Siddiqua fixed the date after concluding the hearing today.

Supreme Court lawyer Tasmiah Nuhiya Ahmed filed the writ petition on July 29 as public interest litigation. The petition called on the government to take immediate steps to remove and halt further dissemination of all such content from print, electronic, and social media platforms.

In the petition, she argued that continued exposure to graphic images and footage of the deceased and injured children has caused immense psychological trauma to their families. The petition cited the intense emotional distress experienced by the victims' parents in the aftermath of the July 21 crash.

Tasmiah also urged the court to issue a rule asking why the inaction of the relevant authorities in curbing such dissemination should not be deemed illegal.

She moved the petition in court herself, while Deputy Attorney General Golam Rahman Bhuiyan appeared for the state.