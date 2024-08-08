HC operations won’t resume today

AG Amin Uddin resigns

The judicial proceedings of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court will not resume today.

Meanwhile, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin resigned from his post yesterday.

The judicial activities of the Appellate Division of the SC will also remain closed.

The chief justice suspended judicial functions of all the courts, said a press release.

The statement also said the courts will be resume its activities soon.

The chief justice will hold a meeting with the president in this regard, it added.

The courts will resume operation soon and run at a limited scale physically or virtually, whichever is convenient, till further instructions, SC Registrar General Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan told The Daily Star yesterday.

Earlier in the day, AM Amin Uddin, who was appointed as attorney general by the Sheikh Hasina-led government, has resigned from his post citing personal difficulties.

"I have sent my resignation letter to the president. I mentioned personal difficulties as the reason for resignation in the letter," AM Amin Uddin told The Daily Star yesterday.

The senior advocate refused to give any further details.

Senior Advocate Amin Uddin was appointed as attorney general on October 8, 2020 after the death of the then attorney general Mahbubey Alam.

On Tuesday, Supreme Court Bar Association President and BNP Joint Secretary General AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon at a press conference demanded resignations of all the state law officers including Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, and the chiefs and officials of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) within a week as they were appointed by Sheikh Hasina-led government.

He also said the judges of the Supreme Court's Appellate and High Court Divisions, who have done politics and committed corruption violating their oaths, must resign within one week.

Earlier on Tuesday, Additional Attorney General Sk Md Morshed resigned from the post.