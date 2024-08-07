Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 7, 2024 03:29 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 7, 2024 03:32 PM

HC operations to resume tomorrow

High Court
File photo of Bangladesh High Court

The judicial proceedings of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court will resume tomorrow.

The HC will run at a limited scale physically or virtually, whichever is convenient, till further instructions, SC Registrar General Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan told The Daily Star today.

The judicial activities of the Appellate Division of the SC will remain closed tomorrow.

However, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, judge of the Appellate Division, will perform as chamber judge of the apex court tomorrow.

The SC chamber judge will conduct the proceedings physically or virtually, whichever is convenient, the SC registrar general said adding that two separate notifications have been issued to this effect.

