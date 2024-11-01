HC launches fresh hearing

The High Court yesterday started a fresh hearing on the death references and appeals of the August 21 grenade attack cases.

The cases were filed following grenade attacks on an Awami League rally at Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka that claimed 24 lives and left about 300 injured.

Then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina, who later ran the country for 15 years as prime minister and was forced to resign and flee on August 5 this year following a mass uprising, narrowly escaped the attack on August 21, 2004.

Yesterday, the HC bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Syed Enayet Hossain began the hearing with Deputy Attorney General Md Jasim Sarker and Assistant Attorney General Laboni Akter reading out from the paper books, which contain all the details -- trial proceedings, statements, evidence, verdicts and other documents of the cases.

Senior Advocate SM Shahjahan, a defence counsel for the convicted accused, also placed the backgrounds of the cases, before the bench.

The HC fixed November 7 for further hearing.

Earlier another HC bench of Justice Shahidul Karim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman has held hearings on death references and appeals of the case for around 100 working days since December 5, 2022.

But this bench on August 18 this year dropped the cases from its hearing list as its junior judge has been assigned to another bench.

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed recently assigned the bench led by Justice AKM Asaduzzaman for holding a fresh hearing and dispose of the cases.

DAG Jasim Sarker yesterday told this correspondent that the previous hearings of the August 21 grenade attack cases will not be counted by the HC.

A Dhaka court on October 10, 2018 sentenced 19 people, including former BNP state minister for home Lutfozzaman Babar to death in the two cases filed in connection with the grenade attacks.

Nineteen others including BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, now in London, were given life imprisonment and 11 people were handed different terms in prison.

Eighteen of the convicted accused are absconding and 31 are in jail.