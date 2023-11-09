Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Thu Nov 9, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Nov 9, 2023 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

HC issues rule over taking step against Waqar Younis

Staff Correspondent
Thu Nov 9, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Nov 9, 2023 12:00 AM

The High Court yesterday issued a rule asking the Bangladesh Cricket Board to explain in 10 days why it should not be directed to complain to the International Cricket Council and ask it to strike off former Pakistani cricketer Waqar Younis' name from its list of commentators for badly criticising Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan.

Waqar Younis, a commentator in the ongoing World Cup, criticised Shakib for appealing for a timed out dismissal against Sri Lanka batter Angelo Mathews on November 6.

The HC bench of Justice  Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the rule following a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer ABM Waliur Rahman Khan.

The bench fixed November 19 for holding hearing of the rule.

