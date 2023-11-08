HC issues rule over taking step against Pakistani former cricketer Waqar Younis

The High Court today issued a rule asking the Bangladesh Cricket Board to explain in 10 days why it should not be directed to complain to the International Cricket Council and ask it to strike off former Pakistani cricketer Waqar Younis's name from its list of commentators for badly criticising Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan.

Waqar, a commentator in the ongoing World Cup, criticised Shakib for appealing for a timed out dismissal against Sri Lanka batter Angelo Mathews on November 6.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the rule following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer ABM Waliur Rahman Khan seeking necessary directives.

The bench fixed November 19 for holding hearing of the rule, Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy told The Daily Star.