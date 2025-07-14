Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Mon Jul 14, 2025 05:37 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 14, 2025 05:41 PM

HC issues rule asking why Yunus should not be declared 'National Reformer'

High Court hearing in 10-truck arms haul case
File photo of Bangladesh High Court

The High Court today issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why they should not be directed to declare Professor Muhammad Yunus as the National Reformer for his role in state reforms.

In the rule, the court also asked why the authorities should not be ordered to publish an authentic list of the martyrs – including Abu Sayed, Mugdha, and Wasim – who died during the July uprising, and to declare them national martyrs.

Secretaries at the ministries of public administration, cabinet, defence, and law have been made respondents to the rule.

The HC bench of Justice Fahmida Quader and Justice Syed Zahed Mansur issued the rule following a writ petition filed in May this year by Emdadul Haque Whiteman, a member of the Dhaka Union of Journalists. The petition was filed as a public interest litigation seeking necessary directives in this regard.

Advocate Mohammad Ali Zinnah appeared for the writ petitioner, while Deputy Attorney General Md Shafiqur Rahman represented the state during the hearing.

