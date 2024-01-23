Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Tue Jan 23, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jan 23, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh
Totail Beel

HC issues injunction on earth filling

The High Court yesterday issued an injunction restraining Millennium City, a housing company, from earth-filling in Totail Beel, a waterbody in Dhaka's Keraniganj.

In response to a petition, the court also ordered Rajuk, Department of Environment and Dhaka deputy commissioner to submit enquiry reports on the situation of Totail Beel.

The HC also issued a rule asking the government to explain why their failure to protect the waterbody from encroachment should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the order and rule following a petition filed by Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association.

On September 16 last year, The Daily Star published a report titled "Totail Beel in peril" stating that rampant illegal activities linked to the housing project were causing the shrinkage of the last wetland in Taranagar union.

