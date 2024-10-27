HC to hear writ on declaring interim govt as ‘revolutionary govt’ tomorrow

Petitioner says the declaration is needed to avoid violation of the constitution

The High Court will hold hearing tomorrow on a writ petition filed seeking its order upon the government to declare the current interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus as a "revolutionary government".

The HC bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debashish Roy Chowdhury today set tomorrow for hearing the petition.

Mofazzal Hossan, a freedom fighter and a resident from Narayanpara of Raninagar in Naogaon, filed the writ petition last week, saying that according to the constitution, national elections must be held within 90 days in case of dissolution of parliament.

The parliament has already been dissolved. Articles 57 and 58 of the constitution specified the term of office of the prime minister and other ministers and they must hold office until the next successor takes office in accordance with these two articles, he said in the petition.

The petitioner said if the election is not held within 90 days, Article 123 (3) (b) of the constitution will be violated.

And for this violation, according to Article 7 (a) of the current constitution, there is a provision of maximum punishment for the crime of treason and other crimes in the existing law.

So, the current government needs to be declared as a "revolutionary government" in order to avert the violation of the constitution, the petitioner said.

He prayed to the HC to direct the government to issue a gazette notification declaring the current interim government as a "revolutionary government" through consensus of the outset of the glorious revolution of August 5.