HC grants Poton bail in morning, SC stays in afternoon

The High Court yesterday morning granted bail to former lawmaker Kamrul Ashraf Khan Poton and four others in a Tk 582 crore corruption case.

However, the Supreme Court chamber judge stayed the bail order in the afternoon.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim, chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC, stayed the order till July 22. The apex court chamber judge passed the order following a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission challenging the HC order.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told The Daily Star that the HC bench of Justice ASM Abdul Mobin and Justice Md Mahmud Hassan Talukder granted ad-interim bail to Poton, also owner of Poton Traders, and four others for six months in the case around 11:00am.

The bench also issued a rule asking the state and ACC to explain why they should not be granted regular bail in the case.

The HC bench issued the bail order and rule following a petition filed by the five accused seeking bail.

The case was filed against them on November 26 last year on charges of misappropriating 72,000 tonnes of government-imported urea fertiliser, valued at Tk 582 crore, during transportation, the ACC lawyer said.