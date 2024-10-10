Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Thu Oct 10, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Oct 10, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

HC gets 23 new judges

Staff Correspondent
Thu Oct 10, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Oct 10, 2024 12:00 AM

Twenty-three newly appointed High Court judges were sworn in yesterday at the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed administered the oath at a ceremony held in the Supreme Court Judges' Lounge.

The event was attended by judges from both the Appellate and High Court Divisions, and the ceremony was conducted by Supreme Court Registrar General Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed the 23 additional judges under Article 98 of the constitution, raising the number of High Court judges to 101.

