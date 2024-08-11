HC functions to resume on a limited scale tomorrow

Judicial functions of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court will resume tomorrow (Monday) to a limited scale.

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed today constituted eight benches of the High Court with its 13 judges for hearing and disposing of cases.

Among the eight benches, five are division (two judges) benches and three are single (one judge) bench.

There are a total of 82 judges for the HC Division and only two judges, including the chief justice, for the Appellate Division of the SC currently. Of the total 82, three HC judges have been kept away from judicial functions since August 2019 as an inquiry is pending against them.

The judicial functions of both the Appellate and HC Divisions have been running irregularly and with breaks after the nationwide curfew was imposed on July 20.

The functions were completely closed since August 5.

Contacted, SC's Public Relations Officer Md Shafiqul Islam told The Daily Star that it was not announced when the Appellate Division's judicial functions will resume.