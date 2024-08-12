HC division also needs reform

Says Attorney General Asaduzzaman

The High Court Division of the Supreme Court needs to be reformed like the Appellate Division, said Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman yesterday.

Speaking to reporters at his Supreme Court office yesterday, he expressed optimism that the newly appointed Chief Justice, Syed Refaat Ahmed, would soon enhance the judiciary's role in upholding the rights of the people of Bangladesh.

"The government has taken initiatives to reform the Supreme Court. With a new chief justice in place, I am confident that this institution will quickly evolve to better serve the people," said Asaduzzaman, who was appointed on August 8, even before the interim government took oath.

His remarks come in the wake of significant changes in the judiciary, including the resignation of former chief justice Obaidul Hassan and five other Appellate Division judges on Saturday, amid widespread student protests.

On the same day, Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, the senior-most judge of the High Court Division, was appointed as the 25th chief justice of Bangladesh.

Addressing concerns about alleged syndicates within the HC, Asaduzzaman said, "I am unaware of any syndicates in the High Court. If any such activities are reported, swift action will be taken."

Regarding the recent resignations of several law officers, including additional attorney generals, deputy attorney generals, and assistant attorney generals, Asaduzzaman assured that the issue would be resolved promptly.

Commenting on the irregularities within the judiciary, he reaffirmed his commitment to combating corruption. "The people are standing against irregularities and lawlessness. I am hopeful that the interim government will advance the cause of establishing the rights of the people," he said.