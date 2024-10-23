HC directs govt for steps to save Sonadia’s mangroves

The High Court today directed the government to immediately stop destruction of mangrove forests in Sonadia Island and neighbouring areas including Gatibanga, Taziakata and Hamidardia under Maheshkhali upazila of Cox's Bazar.

The HC also ordered officials concerned of the government to demolish all illegal shrimp projects from the areas, take appropriate legal action against the persons involved in destruction of the mangroves, and submit compliance report before this court within 90 days

The HC also issued a rule asking the respondents (officials) to explain why their inaction in protecting the mangroves in Sonadia Island and its adjacent areas should not be declared illegal and why they should not be directed to protect the mangroves under the Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act, 1995.

The HC bench of Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Sikder Mahmudur Razi issued the order and rule following a writ petition filed by 12 residents of Maheshkhali area seeking necessary directives to protect the mangroves from destruction, said petitioners' lawyers Mohammad Shishir Manir and Mohammad Saddam Hossen.

The petitioners are: Md Rahim Ullah, Mohammad Joynal Abedin, M Azizul Hoque, Md Yunus, Sirazul Mustafa Robel, Sajjad Hosen Palash, Mohammad Hasan Sharif, Md Amran Khan, Hamidul Islam Arfat, Arshad Ullah, Md Naimul Islam Sible, Student and Wasim Afridi.

They submitted the petition as a public interest litigation based on reports published in different newspapers.

In the writ petition, the petitioners annexed a report published in The Daily Star on May 20 last year under the headline 'Destroying the last line of defence: Coastal residents at great risk of cyclones as mangrove forests cut down, leased and grabbed for development'.

Respondents to the order and rule include: Secretary to the ministry of environment, forest and climate change; executive chairman (senior secretary) of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority; director general of Department of Environment; chief conservator of forest; conservator of forest, Chattogram Circle; divisional forest officer, coastal afforestation division, Chattogram; director of DoE, Cox's Bazar district office; deputy commissioner and superintendent of police of Cox's Bazar; assistant conservator of forests, coastal forest division, Cox's Bazar; Maheshkhali's upazila nirbahi officer and officer-in-charge; and range officer at Gorakghata, Maheshkhali.