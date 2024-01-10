HC directs EC not to issue gazette for Dhaka-4

The High Court yesterday directed the Election Commission not to issue any gazette notification on election result for Dhaka-4 over allegations of irregularities including vote rigging at 18 centres in the constituency during the national polls held on January 7.

According to the unofficial result of the election, independent aspirant Md Awlad Hossain defeated Awami League candidate Sanjida Khanam in Dhaka-4.

In response to a petition, the HC yesterday also ordered the Chief Election Commissioner to constitute a committee to investigate and dispose of the allegations of irregularities in 10 days.

The EC has been asked to settle the complaints, lodged by Sanjida Khanam regarding polls irregularities, in two weeks.

The HC bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah issued the directives following a stay petition filed by Sanjida.

According to Sanjida's two complaints lodged on January 7 with the RO and EC, independent aspirant Md Awlad Hossain's men cast fake votes and stuffed ballots at 18 polling centres, while ballots were not signed by the presiding officers concerned, said her lawyer Shah Monjurul Hoque.

Shah Monjurul also said the RO and EC did not take any action regarding the complaints.

Video footage and still pictures in this regard were submitted before the HC, he added.