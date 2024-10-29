HC defers hearing of petition

The High Court yesterday deferred the hearing on a writ petition challenging the legality of Article 70 of the Constitution of Bangladesh, which mandates the cancellation of a lawmaker's membership for voting against the political party that nominated them.

The deferment order was issued by the bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debasish Roy Chowdhury after petitioner Advocate Md Eunus Ali Akond was unable to produce a certified copy of the 2018 HC verdict that had dismissed a similar petition he filed challenging Article 70.

Akond said he would obtain the certified copy of the 2017 verdict and present it to the HC bench.

On October 23, Akond, a Supreme Court lawyer, filed the latest petition with the HC, arguing that Article 70 should be scrapped as it contradicts democratic principles.

He cited a 2017 observation by an Appellate Division bench, led by then Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha, which said Article 70 conflicted with constitutional provisions.

On August 18, 2018, an HC bench had dismissed a similar petition filed by him.