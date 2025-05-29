HC clears Tarique, Zubaida in graft case

Lawyer claims Tarique no longer convicted in any case

The High Court yesterday acquitted BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife, Zubaida Rahman, of corruption charges that had led to their conviction and sentencing to different jail terms in 2023.

The HC also scrapped the trial court judgment that handed down nine years' imprisonment to Tarique and three years to Zubaida.

The bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman delivered the verdict following an appeal filed by Zubaida, who challenged the trial court verdict upon her return to Bangladesh on May 6 from London after 17 years.

The bench said that non-appellant Tarique would also get the benefit of the judgment as the charges brought in the case were not proved beyond reasonable doubt.

Following yesterday's judgment, Tarique was cleared in all the cases in which he had been convicted by lower courts, Md Zakir Hossain Bhuiyan, a lawyer for Tarique and Zubaida, told The Daily Star.

He, however, could not say in how many cases Tarique was convicted or accused.

Replying to a question, Zakir said there is no legal bar on Tarique to contest elections now.

Zubaida's principal counsel SM Shahjahan told The Daily Star that the High Court accepted the argument that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) had not issued any notice to Zubaida to submit her wealth statement, although it is mandatory under section 26(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004.

Besides, Tarique's wealth statement was cited in the charges, but it was not mentioned that the wealth was allegedly earned through corruption or beyond known sources, Shahjahan added.

Contacted, ACC lawyer Md Ashif Hassan told this newspaper that he will inform the ACC about the verdict, after which the commission will decide whether to challenge the High Court judgment in the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

Earlier on May 13, the HC bench condoned a 587-day delay by Zubaida in filing the appeal against the trial court verdict. A day later, the bench granted her bail after accepting her appeal for hearing. It also stayed the fines imposed by the lower court on her and called for records from the lower court.

According to the law, an appeal must be filed with the HC within 60 days after the trial court delivers judgment in such a case, lawyer Shahjahan said.

He also said the government, on October 2 last year, suspended Zubaida's jail term in the case for one year, on the condition that she would file an appeal upon surrendering to the court.

The ACC filed the case with Kafrul Police Station against the couple and Zubaida's mother Syeda Iqbal Mand Banu on September 26, 2007, on charges of amassing assets worth Tk 4.82 crore through "illegal" means and concealing the information of Tk 2.16 crore in their wealth statements.

A Dhaka court sentenced Tarique to nine years and Zubaida to three years on August 2, 2023.