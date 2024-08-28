HC asks why indemnity of search bodies not illegal

The High Court yesterday issued a rule questioning the legality of a provision that provides indemnity to president-appointed search committees that recommend appointments of CECs and other ECs for holding polls in the country.

In the rule, the court asked the respondents to explain why Section 9 of the Chief Election Commissioners and Other Election Commissioners Appointment Act, 2022, which has given such impunity to search committees, should not be declared illegal and contradictory to the constitution.

The law secretary and the election commission have been made respondents to the rule, which is returnable in four weeks.

The HC bench of AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Muhammad Mahbub-Ul Islam issued the rule following a writ petition challenging the legality of the provision, which was filed by 10 Supreme Court lawyers on August 18.

Section 9 states that the appointments of CECs and other ECs based on the recommendations of the search committees previously formed by the president and their activities will be deemed as valid and no question shall be raised in any court in this regard, said the petition.

Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir appeared for the petitioners during the hearing of the petition.

He told the HC that Section 9 of the act has taken away the jurisdiction of the judiciary, as it has been said that any question cannot be raised in any court of the country.

Such impunity is totally unconstitutional, he added.

Earlier, Shishir Manir told The Daily Star that his clients have challenged the impunity given to the search committees formed in 2017 and 2022, headed respectively by Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain and Justice Obaidul Hassan, judges of the Supreme Court's Appellate Division, to recommend appointing the CECs and ECs for holding the elections in 2014 and 2018.