HC asks why his parents shouldn’t get Tk 10cr as compensation

The High Court yesterday issued a rule asking the government and BUET to explain why they should not be directed to give Tk 10 crore in compensation to the parents of Abrar Fahad Rabbi, who was tortured and killed in 2019.

Abrar was a second-year student of electrical and electronics engineering of BUET. Several students of the same institution, who were members of Chhatra League, tortured Abrar with skipping ropes and cricket stumps inside a room of Sher-e-Bangla Hall on the night of October 6, 2019.

His battered body was found by several students under the staircase of the dormitory early next morning. The killing sparked widespread student demonstrations on campuses and throughout the country. The BUET administration even banned political activities on campus.

Later, a Dhaka court on December 8, 2021 sentenced 20 BUET students to death for their direct involvement in the murder and also sentenced five others to life imprisonment for their role in the murder.

Yesterday, the HC also ordered the cabinet division to form an inquiry commission to find out the persons responsible for the failure to protect Abrar from the torture and to ensure his safety and security on the campus.

The HC bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam issued the rule and order following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Shahin Alam in 2019.