Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Jan 14, 2024 02:39 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 14, 2024 02:41 PM

HC asks to recruit 285 physically challenged candidates as primary school teachers

High Court
Star file photo

The High Court today directed the government to recruit 285 physically challenged candidates, who qualified the written tests in 2018 and 2020, to the posts of primary school teachers under the quota system.

The court declared the inaction of the government in appointing them to the posts "illegal".

The HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque delivered the verdict after holding four separate writ petitions challenging the legality of the inaction.

Following the writ petitions by the 285 candidates, the HC earlier issued four separate rules asking the authorities concerned of the government to explain why they should not be directed to recruit candidates with physical disabilities as primary school teachers as they qualified the relevant written tests, their lawyer Mohammad Siddique Ullah Miah told The Daily Star.

Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta represented the state during hearing of the petitions.

 

