HC asks BADC to restore Mirpur water body

The High Court yesterday directed Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) to preserve the water body by restoring the filled portion in Mirpur's Gaidartek area within three months.

The HC also declared illegal the earth-filling in the water retention land by BADC to construct a Central Tissue Culture Lab and Seed Health Laboratory.

The bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque delivered the verdict after holding final hearing on a petition filed by Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association.

The HC said in the verdict that the government authorities' failure to stop the landfilling was against public interest.

On August 1 last year, BELA filed the writ petition as a public interest litigation against BADC's actions for filling up nearly 12 acres of land of the 117-acre water body.