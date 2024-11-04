HC allows Khaleda to prepare paper books for appeal

The High Court yesterday allowed BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to prepare the paper books of Zia Charitable Trust corruption case at her own cost for moving the appeal that challenged her conviction and seven years' jail sentence in the case.

The paper books, which contain all the details of a case including trial proceedings, statements, evidence, verdicts and other documents, are needed for HC hearing of the appeal against any lower court verdict.

Yesterday, the HC bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Syed Enayet Hossain passed the order following a prayer moved by Khaleda's lawyers Zainul Abedin and Kayser Kamal seeking its permission to prepare the paper book.

A Dhaka court on October 29, 2018 convicted Khaleda and sentenced her to seven years imprisonment in the corruption case.

The Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case with Tejgaon Police Station on August 8, 2011, accusing four people, including Khaleda, of abusing power to raise funds for the trust from unknown sources.

Khaleda, who was under house arrest for the last five years, was released on August 6 this year after the president pardoned her punishments, a day after Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country in the face of a people's uprising.

On that day, President Mohammed Shahabuddin, exercising his power under Article 49 of the constitution, granted Khaleda clemency in two cases based on the law ministry's recommendation and ordered her release.

Khaleda Zia on February 8, 2018, was sent to the Old Dhaka Jail after a special court in Dhaka sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. The High Court later doubled her five-year jail term.

In the same year, the same special court in Dhaka sentenced Khaleda to seven years in jail in the case.